Awash in color, scent and texture, gardens are a gift from the natural world. Here are four places where beauty is blooming:

1. Desert Botanical Gardens, Phoenix, Arizona. Tucked within the red-hued landscape of Papago Park, the Desert Botanical Garden hosts one of the world's finest collections of desert plants. The garden is home to rare, threatened and endangered plant species from around the world. Families enjoy the magical Butterfly Pavilion where beautiful winged creatures, native to the Southwest, sip nectar and gently perch on young visitors. You’ll learn about the butterfly life cycle in the caterpillar nursery and observe butterflies emerging from their chrysalises.

2. Longwood Gardens, Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. During spring, more than 20 indoor and 20 outdoor gardens are flaunting their finest colors, and families are encouraged to explore the more than 1,000 acres of gardens, woodlands, meadows and fountains plus a 4.5-acre conservatory. From family story time and scavenger hunts in the Children’s Garden to guided visits to a meadow and invigorating seasonal programs, this Pennsylvania gem offers a wealth of opportunity to learn about the natural world.

3. Magnolia Plantation, Charleston, South Carolina. See camellias, daffodils, azaleas and scores of other species in bloom within America’s oldest public garden, founded in 1676 and open for visitors since 1870. Naturalist guides will help the kids spot alligators, turtles, egrets and herons in their native habitat while on a tram tour of the plantation’s wetlands, marshes, lakes and forests. A 45-minute history tour details the history of slavery and African-American culture at the plantation. Kids will love the petting zoo.

4. West Seattle Bee Garden, Seattle, Washington. Discover the busy world of bees during a visit to this intriguing bee garden. Your family can safely learn about the importance of honeycomb, nectar, honey and pollen and why we need to preserve the bee population. Take time to walk through the adjacent park and talk about plants and the bees' role in the pollination process. An annual festival includes activities for kids, music and enhanced educational programs.

