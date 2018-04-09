TODAY'S PAPER
43° Good Afternoon
43° Good Afternoon
Travel

The Vatican Museums offer early-bird special to see its art

The Vatican Museums are offering an early-bird special.

Tables and chairs line the Sistine Chapel at

Tables and chairs line the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican in preparation for the conclave on April 16, 2005. Photo Credit: AP / Pier Paolo Cito

By The Associated Press
Print

VATICAN CITY  — The Vatican Museums are offering an early-bird special.

The museums famed for Michelangelo's ceiling in the Sistine Chapel and for masterpieces by Raffaello has posted on its website a new guided itinerary that starts at 6 a.m. and finishes with a light breakfast of croissants, juice and coffee.

A video shows a small group of visitors accompanying the museum's key-bearer as he opens doors and gates with a huge ring of dozens of keys, switching on the lights along the frescoed and stuccoed corridors as the tour progresses.

The "Good Morning Vatican Museums" tour lasts about an hour for a maximum 20 people and can be booked at visitespeciali.musei@scv.va.

The Vatican Museums are normally open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and see as many as 20,000-25,000 visitors a day.

By The Associated Press

Travel Extras

Four model homes stand amid construction in the Margaritaville Resort to open this summer
Passengers boarding a Southwest airline headed to West 5 cheap, easy getaways from MacArthur Airport
A carriage ride leaves an impression of the Things to do while exploring Charleston
Lanikai Beach, located on the Windward Coast of Top 10 beaches to visit in the U.S.
The Lillian suite at the Lin Beach House, Boutique B&B opens in former Shady Lady
People are at the beach next to the Cruises, tours, more travel deals this week