Travel

5 destination water parks for a family vacation

Options include Royal Caribbean's private island, CocoCay, and Aquatica in Orlando.

The Adventure Pool at Royal Caribbean's CocoCay features

The Adventure Pool at Royal Caribbean's CocoCay features an interactive obstacle course with floating lily pads, a rock wall and two swing ropes. Photo Credit: Royal Caribbean International

By Lynn O’Rourke Hayes FamilyTravel.com (TNS)
Here are five places where you and the family can splash together in cool pools and water parks.

1. Royal Caribbean, Perfect Day at CocoCay. Visitors to the cruise line’s 125-acre private island, CocoCay, can thrill, chill or both while the ship docks for the day. The Thrill Zone features Daredevil Peak, a 135-foot-high slide, plus a dozen other slides, a wave pool and assorted water play areas. On the Chill side, expect a long stretch of beach and options for snorkeling, paddle boarding and kayaking.

INFO www.royalcaribbean.com

2. JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa, Aventura, Florida. This South Florida resort recently opened the Tidal Cove Waterpark, a five-acre fun zone that includes a 60-foot tower with seven water slides, a 4,000-square-foot kids pool and a triple Flow Rider simulation pool. The new water features connect with current facilities that include a Lazy River, a zero entry pool and 25 luxury cabanas for privacy and relaxation.

INFO jwturnberry.com

3. Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, Scottsdale, Arizona. A family stay at this Sonoran desert resort is full of fun surprises, beginning at the Kid’s Check-in desk. In no time, your gang can dig your toes in the sand at the Sunset Beach pool or join the festivities at the Sonoran Splash pool where water slides, music, games and dive-in movies up the fun factor.

INFO fairmont.com/scottsdale; experiencescottsdale.com

4. Grand Wailea Resort, Maui, Hawaii. This water wonderland has plenty to offer families. A 25,700-square-foot area includes nine free-form pools. Travel via a “river” to check out the slides, waterfalls, caves, water elevator, swim-up bar, rope swing and more. Adventurers will want to check out the 262-foot Lava Slide, a 14-second thrill ride that includes a 30-foot drop and speeds up to 22 miles per hour.

INFO grandwailea.com

5. Aquatica, Orlando, Florida. With 42 water slides, rides, rivers and lagoons, this award-winning water park in Orlando is part of the SeaWorld family. Check out the Walhalla Wave, a family raft ride that includes more than 600 feet of drenching twists, turns and drops into darkness.

INFO aquaticaorlando.com

