Life for most involves things like work, family, and responsibilities, or maybe even a combination of all of the above. So maybe, you are ready to take a day or two and just take care of … yourself. If it’s finally time to put some positive energy and peace inward, a wellness retreat can be the place to make it happen. Nearby wellness facilities offer everything from Reiki, to meditation, fitness classes, massages and more. Here are spots close to home or a road trip away, that offer zen and tranquility for those seeking it.

EAST END

Shou Sugi Ban House

Following a philosophy tied to the concept that physical restoration comes from reconnecting to the natural world, this Hamptons getaway features therapies drawn from local nature. Among the offerings are hydrotherapies (the use of water for treatment) — such as plunge pools, the application of ice flakes and an aromatic steam room — as well as massage, bodywork, facials and body treatments. Healing arts such as crystal healing and reiki are also options, and yoga, meditation and fitness instruction are also available to try and aerial yoga was recently added for the Winter of 2022. Nutritional workshops are offered, and the culinary program features breakfast, lunch and dinner, with each meal intended to be healthy and seasonally inspired. Overnight stays include a morning movement class, breakfast and access to the saltwater swimming pool, plus access to the Main Barn lounge that has a fireplace, library and deck. Select dates may require a two- or three-night minimum stay; average nightly rates start at $450.

INFO 337 Montauk Hwy., Water Mill; 631-500-9049, shousugibanhouse.com.

Gurney’s Montauk

For many years, visitors to Long Island would come to experience the seawater spa offered at this hotel and oceanside resort — and it is preparing to upgrade that experience for the spring. Come April, Gurney’s is scheduled to reopen its 30,000 square-foot spa with a new feel, inspired by Roman bathhouses. A traditional dry sauna and four new bathhouse-styled pools are being added, as are coed relaxation rooms and eucalyptus-infused steam rooms. Yoga, fitness and body treatments will also be part of the experience, and guests can also enjoy the venue’s popular outdoor fire pit and its private Atlantic Ocean beach. Upscale Italian food is served at its Scarpetta Beach restaurant and comfort food for breakfast, lunch and weekend brunch can be had at its Tillie’s eatery. Rates start at $360 nightly.

INFO 290 Old Montauk Hwy., Montauk; 631-668-2345, gurneysresorts.com.

East Wind Hotel and Spa

Situated close to the North Fork, this hotel has a shopping village next door, a restaurant onsite and a spa. The spa features a wide selection of pampering options including massages, body and facial treatments and a nail and hair salon. Rates start at $130.

INFO 5720 Rt. 25A, Wading River; 631-846-2339, eastwindlongisland.com.

NEW YORK CITY, UPSTATE

Equinox Hotel Hudson Yards

Just two blocks from Penn Station, it’s an easy walk to this luxury spot that features a fitness club, an indoor saltwater lap pool, an outdoor heated pool on its terrace and yoga instruction placed so participants can easily look out on the West Side skyline. Wellness options include barrel saunas by the outdoor pool, therapies such as infrared sauna, wave table use and cryotherapy, and custom IV drips can be had in guests’ rooms if desired. Facial and body treatments are also options, as are a variety of massages. The hotel has its own restaurant plus a lounge space and a rooftop terrace.

INFO 33 Hudson Yards, Manhattan; 212-812-9200, equinox-hotels.com.

Piaule

Located in the northern Catskills, this facility opened last summer and has a great deal of spa amenities available to overnight guests. Patrons can stay in private cabins, and then walk to the spa to try such pamper-minded services as a hot pool and mineral plunge, a steam room and a sauna. If your body needs some extra attention, massages and immersive sound baths can be arranged by appointment and yoga is performed in both group and private sessions. The inhouse restaurant provides a complimentary breakfast daily, and dinner service is available on weekends and select holidays. Access to the hydration room, sauna, steam room and pools is included. Rates start at $434.

INFO 333 Mossy Hill Rd., Catskill; 518- 719-1919, piaule.com.

The Spa at The Inns of Aurora

Found right off Cayuga Lake, the longest of the Finger Lakes, it’s set within an agriculturally inspired site and has water views. Taking a holistic approach to wellness, its spa works to create an experience tailored to each guest, which can include salon treatments, bodywork, body treatments, energy work and massage, as well as facials and skin care. Hydrotherapies such as sauna, hot and cold baths, steam room and warm soaks await, and the cafe has a complimentary "grazing table" that holds edibles like yogurt parfaits, hummus, vegetables, salad fixings, wraps and charcuterie plates. The resort sports five inns, with stays starting at $175 nightly. Packages and multiday retreats are available.

INFO 391 Main St., Aurora; 315-364-8888, innsofaurora.com.

The Willowbrook Spa at The Lake House on Canandaigua

Also found on a Finger Lake, the spa at this resort debuted last summer and has both water and garden views. Offering what it bills as purification rituals, clients can arrange body treatments, bodywork and skin care options, or for those on the go there are express services like reflexology, hand repair and the "Gemstone Facial Ritual," which combines skin-care technology, gemstone healing and reiki. Guests looking to dine can try its Rose Tavern, with a menu of New American food, and cocktails can be had at both its Sand Bar and Library Bar. Nightly rates start around $250.

INFO 770 S Main St., Canandaigua; 585-394-7800, lakehousecanandaigua.com.