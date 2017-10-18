Long weekends, school breaks and holidays mean your child could be invited to join another family’s getaway. Here are five tips to consider before flashing the green light.

1. DIFFERENT FAMILIES, DIFFERENT RULES

Is your child comfortable in the other family’s home or company? While your youngster may be required to unplug from technology after 9 p.m. or restrict television or video game time, each family has its own rules of the road. A detailed conversation between adults and a discussion of expectations with your child will be helpful. Concerned about homesickness? An overnight test run will serve as a conversation starter.

2. TALK IT THROUGH

Discuss the itinerary with the other adults and review in detail with your child. Talk airport safety and airplane comfort. Discuss the level of adventure, cultural immersion or exertion involved. If your child will be traveling abroad, review the U.S. State Department’s travel checklist for important information. (For info, go to travel.state.gov/content/passports/english/go/checklist.html)

3. PLAY IT SAFE

Be sure your child and the other adults have your insurance card and any appropriate medical history. It is also wise to send along a letter with both parents’ signatures, enabling the other adults to authorize medical treatment for your child. If any border crossings are involved, you will also need a letter, signed and notarized by both parents, authorizing your child’s travel. (Visit CDC.gov/travel for more details.)

4. DOLLARS AND SENSE

Ask what costs might be involved. Should your child be prepared to pay for any meals, park entrance fees, lift tickets or special activities? How much cash should your child bring along for expenses, including snacks and souvenirs? Discuss these details with your child so he or she will have the proper expectations and responses. It may be appropriate to send a credit or debit card with an older child in case of an emergency.

5. MANNERS MATTER

Traveling with another family can provide your child the opportunity to learn new social skills and gain a sense of independence. Discuss appropriate ways to interact with other family members and encourage a timely thank-you card or gift upon return from the trip.