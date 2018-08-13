Spot buffalo at these 5 locations

At the turn of the century, America’s wild bison — which at one time numbered 60 million — had dwindled to about two dozen animals. Today, they’ve made a comeback, thanks to public and private conservation efforts. Here are five places to see them:

1. Custer State Park, South Dakota. Hear the thunder of hooves as riders round up 1,300 buffalo during the annual Buffalo Round Up and Arts Festival on Sept. 28. Considered a critical management tool in maintaining a healthy herd, the buffalo are corralled and then tested, branded and sorted. The event includes a pancake feed, Western and Native American entertainment, and fine art and crafts from more than 150 vendors.

INFO travelsouthdakota.com/things-do/events/custer-state-park-buffalo-roundup

2. Yellowstone National Park, Montana, Wyoming and Idaho. America’s first national park is the only place in the United States where bison have lived continuously since prehistoric times. Listen to rangers and keep your distance — bison are strong swimmers and can run 35 miles per hour. Be on the lookout in the Lamar and Hayden Valleys, as well as the Pelican Valley, Lower Geyser Basin and Gibbon Meadows.

INFO nps.gov/yell

3. The National Bison Range, Mission Valley, Montana. Established in 1908 by President Theodore Roosevelt, this Range sprawls across 18,000 acres. In addition to herds of bison, it supports populations of Rocky Mountain elk, mule deer, white-tailed deer, pronghorn, bighorn sheep, coyotes, mountain lions, bears, and bobcats. At the visitors center, learn about hiking, scenic drive, photography and fishing opportunities.

INFO fws.gov/refuge/national_bison_range

4. Jackson Hole Wildlife Safaris, Jackson Hole, Wyoming. This guide-owned and operated organization provides year-round wildlife viewing to those interested in a close-up view of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. On half-day to multi-day safaris, as well as photo safaris, guides use their skills to locate bison as well as elk, deer, moose, bighorn sheep and bears in one of the most beautiful landscapes in the country.

INFO jacksonholewildlifesafaris.com

5. Terry Bison Ranch, Cheyenne, Wyoming. This family-friendly ranch offers bison viewing year round on a 27,000-acre spread that stretches into Colorado. Families can spread out into eight cabins, 17 bunkhouse rooms, as well as RV and tent sites. Home to nearly 3000 bison, the ranch also features train rides, horseback riding, a restaurant and a Trading Post.

INFO terrybisonranch.com