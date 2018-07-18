Travel agents: How to find a good one and how they can help

When you can book every aspect of a trip online, in minutes, why would you use a travel agent? And how do you find a good one?

Erika Richter, communications director for the American Society of Travel Agents, says the term "travel agent" is being replaced by the term "travel adviser" because of a "shift in our industry… Gone are the days where travel agents are just ticket bookers. Think of them as holistic advisers."

The American Society of Travel Agents has a consumer-facing website that allows you to search a database of vetted, qualified travel professionals who follow ASTA's code of ethics. You can search by expertise or even location if you want an agent nearby.

Richter says one agent she knows "only sells destinations that he's lived in for six months.…Right now he's in Southeast Asia because before he adds the destination to his list, he wants to know the ins and outs. He wants to know the people on the ground, to shake their hands. He wants to know the thread count on the sheets and the best cocktails on the menu."

Other agents are geared to cultivating local customers and might even "meet a client for lunch" or visit them at home to get to know their family.

"If you're just going on a routine visit to see grandma in New Orleans, you can probably handle that yourself," Richter said. But what if you're seeking a quirky itinerary with unique activities in offbeat destinations?

A good travel agent should be able to "recommend everything down to the best markets and local restaurants, to give you a mix of highlights and other off-the-beaten path sides of things. The whole itinerary should and will be customized based on the feedback and interest that you provide," Richter said. "Sometimes you just want to do things that you simply can't Google. You want something that's highly specialized and unique and that's what we're here for."

INFO travelsense.org