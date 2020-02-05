Winter getaways are often associated with days barreling down mountain slopes, and nights in hot clubs or hot tubs. But, not everyone is into skiing, or hot tubs for that matter. Sometimes, all you need in the deep-dark days of winter is to get out of town, find a new place to nap, enjoy a fantastic meal, and thaw out by a cozy wood fire: especially when a storm moves in. The following inns provide all (and more):

Four Columns Inn

Newfane, Vermont (4 ½ hours from Long Island)

This iconic, whitewashed 16-room Country Inn, a dozen miles from Brattleboro, Vermont, was shuttered in 2013 and reopened, completely renovated, in mid-2015. Once enchanting enough for the likes of Mick Jagger (who stayed over for his 40th birthday), it shines once again. Rooms are stunning, and the sensational in-house restaurant, Artisan, is a Vermont destination unto itself. While Four Columns does not run any packages specific to winter, rates are lower in the cooler months, and you’ll find complimentary hot cider and cookies waiting for you at check-in. Rooms rates from $185-$325 per night (fireplace rooms start at $245). Midweek Tuesday-Thursday dining packages include breakfast and three-course dinner for two and start at $255; fourcolumnsvt.com

Deerfield Inn

Historic Deerfield, Massachusetts (4 hours from Long Island)

Drive a few miles from I-91, turn left into Historic Deerfield, home of the prestigious Deerfield Academy and the homes and museums of Historic Deerfield, and travel back in time to America’s early days. The Deerfield Inn, first opened in late 1800s, continues to update and refresh rooms, without messing with its charming Colonial atmosphere. On cold days and nights, the scent of a wood fire wafts through the air. Walk into the welcoming lobby, warmed by a roaring wood fire, where fellow guests are intently working on a 1,000-piece puzzle. Or join locals at the friendly bar in the in-house restaurant, where dinner fare is top notch. Getting snug as a bug in a rug costs less off season, especially with these offers: January get 20% off and includes a bottle of red or white wine,($30 value); February 30% off and includes chocolate-covered strawberries and a dozen roses; March 40% off and includes a Beer Flight with beers from local breweries; deerfieldinn.com

Inn At Hastings Park

Lexington, Massachusetts (4¼ hours from Long Island)

America’s War of Independence began on Lexington’s Town Green, just a few blocks from the stellar Inn At Hastings Park. All 22 guest rooms and suites in this luxury Relais & Chateaux inn are elegantly dressed in symbols of our new Republic, including, of course, the American Flag. In winter, although most Lexington historic attractions are closed for the season, one just 5 miles away is sure to draw attention: Orchard House — the home of Louisa May Alcott. Alcott’s novel, ''Little Women,'' was based on her youth at Orchard House, and because the star-studded, recently released movie there is bound to be renewed interest in Alcott’s history (or should we say, herstory). Good thing Inn at Hastings Park features a “Literary Lexington Package” that begins at $380 plus tax and gratuities per night for two and includes an overnight stay; access to three area attractions — Alcott’s Orchard House, Nathaniel Hawthorne’s Old Manse, and Henry David Thoreau’s Walden Pond; a set of literary classics -''Little Women,'' ''Walden,'' and ''The Guide to Walden Pond''; and complimentary on-site parking and Wi-Fi; innathastingspark.com

Thayer Hotel — West Point Military Academy

West Point, New York (2 hours from Long Island)

Perched like a fortress just inside the West Point gate, the Thayer Hotel allows past, present or future military officers — and curious civilians — the chance to bunk down in luxury, and is particularly stunning as the snow flies. Being on a military base, there are quirks galore. Where else will you see clocks set to Baghdad and Kabul time behind the reception desk in a grand lobby (with its massive marble wood-burning fireplace)? Or rooms dedicated to astronauts, commandants, major generals, and other West Point notables? Even better, in winter the Thayer offers a “Toasty Travels” Package, which includes two drinks and an appetizer at the in-house restaurant, Patton’s Tavern, starting at $219 per night for two. (Does not include tax, tips, and $14.99 facility fee); thethayerhotel.com

DeBruce

Livingston Manor, New York (3 hours from Long Island)

The DeBruce, in up-ticking, trend-forward upstate Sullivan County, is emblematic of a new kind of Catskills hotel: less corporate resort, more high-end, rustic-chic getaway, and geared toward travelers who appreciate mid-Century Modern design and good food. The main “living room” is reminiscent of a Catskills summer camp, assembly hall, if your camp’s gathering spot featured Knoll and Herman Miller furniture. The well-regarded in-house restaurant is known for its innovative locally sourced meals. Partly due to its fantastic food, the DeBruce was recognized by Conde Nast Traveler as one of the Best New Hotels in the World. Weekend room rates — starting at $419 per night (plus applicable taxes and administrative fees)- include hot breakfast and the DeBruce’s signature nine-course farm-to-table dinner for two; thedebruce.com

Ledges Hotel

Hawley, Pennsylvania (3¼ hours from Long Island)

New visitors are prone to surprised exclamations when they first see a tumbling waterfall through the lobby windows of this old glass factory-turned contemporary hotel. In warm months, guests book here just to read a book or enjoy a bottle of wine on one of several tiered decks overlooking the flowing water. In winter, when the waterfall appears straight out of ''Frozen,'' guests prefer to experience it from a comfy seat by the lobby fireplace – or through the picture window near their private bathtub. For those who want to get away before the weekend crowds converge, take advantage of Ledge’s “Suite Serenity,” which includes a two-night stay in deluxe suite or one/two bedroom suite, couple’s massage at Utopia Salon and Day Spa, Gift Basket of Spa Amenities, Welcome Wine and Cheese in your suite, full country breakfast for two each morning at nearby Settlers Inn’s farm to table restaurant, and resort fee, with rates from $810 to $1200; ledgeshotel.com

Hotel Fauchere

Milford, Pennsylvania (2½ hours from Long Island)

Louis Fauchere, master chef at New York’s celebrated Delmonico’s Restaurant, opened Hotel Fauchere in 1880 as a chic summer escape for city-weary folk. Open year round, and having earned a Relais & Chateaux designation, the Fauchere is good reason to skip over the New York border into this tony Poconos ‘burg. Though known as a resort town, Milford was also home to “The Father of American Conservation,” Gifford Pinchot. So, it’s no surprise that this hotel’s popular winter package offers guests a rare look at our National Symbol — the once-endangered American Eagle. These majestic birds can be seen en mass here if you know where to look. Eagle watching package includes a half-day eagle watching tour with a knowledgeable guide and is available weekends January through March. It also includes two-night luxury accommodations, deluxe continental breakfast each morning, turndown service each evening with chocolate chip cookies, and departure gift. The package is based on double occupancy, two-night stay, exclusive of tax and gratuity and ranges from $608 — $928 (higher on holiday weekends), depending on room type; hotelfauchere.com

For those willing to make the long drive to Pittsburgh, the newly renovated, funky and gorgeous Renaissance Hotel awaits. It is offering a fantastically relevant package as a tie-in to the Mister Rogers film ''A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood:'' because Pittsburgh was Fred Roger’s neighborhood.

The new two-night package with Mister Rogers-inspired amenities includes two adult tickets to the Heinz History Center to explore the “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” exhibit and a self-guided tour of Rogers landmarks; marriott.com