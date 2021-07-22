World's biggest bounce house coming to Ohio this summer 

The Big Bounce America Tour — four massive inflatable attractions including The World's Biggest Bounce House — is headed to Cleveland this summer.

The inflatables will take over Victory Sports Park Aug. 20-22. The park is located at 7777 Victory Lane in North Ridgeville.

The World's Biggest Bounce House covers 13,000 square feet, is 32-feet tall at its highest point and has been certified by Guinness. Inside the bounce house is filled with giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers, basketball hoops and colorful characters. I

In the center a DJ plays music and hosts games from a custom-built stage.

"We need more fun in the world! After the year we've all had, it's time to just kick those shoes off and let loose for a while," said Grahame Ferguson, co-founder of The Big Bounce America in a release. "We have the perfect event to allow kids and adults alike to get out of the house and enjoy an outdoor event like they've never experienced."

Three more inflatables are companions to the giant bounce house.Sports Slam is a new addition to the inflatable fun with a customized sports arena filled with goals, nets, hoops and balls.The Giant is an inflatable 900 feet long and made up of 50 obstacles to overcome from the start to the finish on a monster slide.

A space themed wonderland, airSpace, is filled with friendly aliens, spaceships, moon craters and a 25-foot-tall inflatable alien at the center. The family-friendly activity is fun for all ages and has dedicated sessions for toddlers, younger kids and adults.

All access tickets start at $19 for a three-hour pass with a timed session in The World's Biggest Bounce House and unlimited access to Sport Slam, The Giant and airSpace. More information about the Big Bounce America Tour can be found at thebigbounceamerica/family.