Yayoi Kusama installation coming to Rockaways this summer

Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama's "Narcissus Garden" in London

Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama's "Narcissus Garden" in London in 2016. Photo Credit: Alamy

By The Associated Press
A touring work by famed Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama is headed to the Rockaways this summer.

Kusama's "Narcissus Garden" — made of 1,500 mirrored stainless steel spheres — will be located in the imposing confines of a former U.S. Army base in Queens, starting Sunday, July 1. The New York Times reports Kusama first presented the piece in 1966 at the Venice Biennale, where she stood with a sign that read "Your Narcissism for Sale" and offered to sell the spheres to passers-by.

The work has since been installed around the world in multiple shows, including a 2016 show in Connecticut.

MoMA PS1 is working with Kusama to create the new site-specific version of "Narcissus Garden" in the Gateway National Recreation Area at Fort Tilden.

"Narcissus Garden" will be on view through Sept. 3.

