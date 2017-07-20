Looking for things to do on Long Island? We’ve rounded up the best concerts, fairs, festivals, parties and cultural events going on in Nassau and Suffolk.

See Gloria Gaynor perform in Copiague (Credit: EPA / Angel Medina) (Credit: EPA / Angel Medina) The first couple of notes from her disco anthem "I Will Survive" guarantee a full dance floor. Catch the disco diva as part of the summer concert series at Tanner Park -- all you need to do is dance along. Bring a blanket or chair and a nonperishable food item to help stock the local food pantry. WHEN | WHERE 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 21, Kerrigan Road, off Montauk Highway, Copiague ADMISSION Free INFO 631-893-2100, townofbabylon.com

See 'Young Frankenstein' outdoors in Southampton How can you go wrong with a comedy directed by Mel Brooks? Bring a blanket or chair -- picnic dinners welcome -- to an outdoor screening of the 1974 comedy "Young Frankenstein." It's presented with the Hamptons International Film Festival and a tribute to the late Gene Wilder, who stars as Dr. Frederick Frankenstein. Arrive early for film-related trivia -- get the answers right and win a prize. WHEN | WHERE 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 21; series runs through Labor Day, Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. Rain moves screening indoors. ADMISSION Free INFO 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Enjoy the Fireman's Fair in Huntington Station (Credit: iStock) (Credit: iStock) Amusement rides and games of chance, along with live entertainment and a food court, can be found at the Huntington Manor Fireman's Fair WHEN | WHERE 7-11 p.m. Friday, July 21, and 5 p.m.-midnight Saturday, July 22, at Henry L. Stimson School in Huntington Station, with fireworks at 9:30 both nights. ADMISSION Free ($25 pay-one-price for rides) PHONE 631-427-1629, option 6

Go antiquing in East Hampton (Credit: Richard Lewin) (Credit: Richard Lewin) Head to Mulford Farm in East Hampton to browse vintage decorative items as more than 30 vendors gather for a curated antiques show. Expect mid-century to early American items for the home and garden. WHEN | WHERE 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, July 22 (early bird entry 9 a.m.), and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, July 23, Mulford Farm, 10 James Lane, East Hampton ADMISSION $10 ($20 early bird) INFO 631-324-6850, easthamptonhistory.org

Tour Bellport's historic homes (Credit: markplattphoto.com) (Credit: markplattphoto.com) There's an open-door policy at six historic homes along bucolic Bellport Lane in Bellport when the Bellport-Brookhaven Historical Society reinstates its popular self-guided historic home house tour. The homes are within walking distance of each other. WHEN | WHERE 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 21. ADMISSION $65 ($50 advance), rain or shine INFO 212-245-1136, reserve a ticket at bbhsmuseum.com

Take in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (Credit: Jeffrey Basinger) (Credit: Jeffrey Basinger) The card begins at 4 p.m. for the debut of the Ultimate Fighting Championship on Long Island. The night consists of four bouts with Long Island talent in the spotlight. The main event is Baldwin native and middleweight Chris Weidman, pictured, in the ring against Kelvin Gastelum at 8 p.m. WHEN | WHERE Saturday, July 22, NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum, 1255 Hempstead Tpke., Uniondale ADMISSION $57-$307, $30 parking ($20 advance) INFO 800-745-3000, nycblive.com

Watch a polo competition (Credit: Matthew and Jennifer Photography) (Credit: Matthew and Jennifer Photography) Polo fans, newly-minted or otherwise, can catch the finals of the U.S. Open Arena Polo Championship Saturday, July 22, at Country Farms Polo Club in Medford. Winners get trophies at an awards ceremony after the finals. WHEN | WHERE 5 p.m. Saturday, July 22, Country Farms Polo Club, 200 Bellport Ave., Medford ADMISSION $10 at the gate, $5 in advance INFO 631-345-9585

Feast on lobster at the Vanderbilt Museum in Centerport (Credit: John Griffin) (Credit: John Griffin) Celebrating William K. Vanderbilt II's love for the sea, the folks at Vanderbilt Museum are cooking up a summer seafood fest under a tent on the lawn perched high above Northport Bay. On the menu: steamed lobsters and clams, grilled steak, craft beer and wine. WHEN | WHERE 6-10 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 180 Little Neck Rd., Centerport ADMISSION $125 INFO Reserve in advance; 631-854-5579, vanderbiltmuseum.org

Tackle the Tough Mudder obstacle course at Old Bethpage Village Restoration (Credit: Steve Pfost) (Credit: Steve Pfost) Do you have what it takes to get down and dirty and finish a muddy obstacle course? Pick the full 10- to 12-mile course with more than 20 obstacles on Saturday or the 5-mile event with 13 obstacles next Sunday at Old Bethpage Village Restoration. Kids ages 7-12 can run the mini-Mudder $20-$25. WHEN | WHERE Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23, 1303 Round Swamp Rd., Old Bethpage ADMISSION $115-$225, $20 to watch; parking fees apply INFO toughmudder.com

See Don McLean perform in Riverhead (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Don McLean's hit "American Pie" was voted the fifth-most-popular song of the 20th century by a recording industry trade group. The iconic folk singer will perform that song along with others. WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, July 22, Suffolk Theater in Riverhead. ADMISSION $60-$69 INFO 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Take an Oyster Bay walking tour (Credit: Newsday / JC Cherubini) (Credit: Newsday / JC Cherubini) You may not look at some Oyster Bay sites the same way again. Consider joining a leisurely paced (60- to 90-minute) guided walking tour of historic sites in Oyster Bay. WHEN | WHERE 2 p.m. Saturday, July 22, East and West Main streets, Audrey Avenue and South Street, Oyster Bay. Call for reservations. Heavy rain cancels. ADMISSION $20 ($5 ages 12-17) INFO 516-922-5032, oysterbayhistorical.org

Get your valuables appraised (Credit: Getty Images / iStockphoto) (Credit: Getty Images / iStockphoto) Collect some of your collectibles and bring up to five items for an expert appraisals -- bring photos, if the merchandise is too large to carry - 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, July 22, at South Bay Bible Church in East Moriches. Nothing is too big or too small -- the appraisers have seen everything from an early 1900s Louis Vuitton steamer trunk to vintage coins and paper money. WHEN | WHERE South Bay Bible Church, 578 E. Montauk Hwy., East Moriches ADMISSION $5 suggested donation per item INFO 516-635-7627, seatuckcoverotary.org

Get crafty at an arts and crafts festival in St. James (Credit: Don Frislid) (Credit: Don Frislid) Meet more than 100 artisans at the summer arts and crafts festival at Deepwells Farm County Park in St. James. You'll find one-of-a kind items for sale around the grounds and under white tents along with handmade arts and crafts, music, craft demonstrations and children's activities, WHEN | WHERE Deepwells Farm County Park, 2 Taylor Lane, St. James, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23. ADMISSION $5 INFO 631-563-8551, preferredpromotions.com

Check out a floating firefighting museum (Credit: Charlie Ritchie) (Credit: Charlie Ritchie) Visit the floating museum aboard the Fire Fighter, a circa-1938 retired FDNY boat that's docked in Greenport. WHEN | WHERE Noon-5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays through September, East End Seaport Museum, Third Street, Greenport. Guided tours include the wheel house and engine room, along with artifacts and the bunk room where the engineers lived and worked. ADMISSION Free INFO 631-333-2230, americasfireboat.org

Climb Execution Rocks lighthouse in Port Washington (Credit: Newsday / William Perlman) (Credit: Newsday / William Perlman) The prerequisite is that you must be able to climb a ladder -- if you can, you're in for the Execution Rocks lighthouse tower climb. WHEN | WHERE10 a.m. Sunday, July 23; meet and board the boat at Port Washington dock, lower Main Street. Reservations required. ADMISSION $100 INFO 215-906-5103, lighthouserestorations.org

Take in a Hamptons crafts fair (Credit: Polly Mosendz) (Credit: Polly Mosendz) Browse the works created by jewelry, art and clothing artisans this weekend at Hampton Bays' recently completed Good Ground Park WHEN | WHERE 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23, rain or shine, 30 W. Montauk Hwy., Hampton Bays ADMISSION Free INFO 631-728-2211, hamptonbayschamber.com

See ‘You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown’ on stage (Credit: Plazaphotos) (Credit: Plazaphotos) The Peanuts gang is coming to town with "You're a Good Man Charlie Brown." The characters, created by cartoonist Charles M. Schulz and loved by many, star in a musical production that's a day in the life of Charlie Brown. WHEN | WHERE 11. a.m. Tuesday, July 25, NYCB Theatre at Westbury, 960 Brush Hollow Rd., Westbury INFO 516-247-5200, venue.thetheatreatwestbury.com ADMISSION $19.50

Work out at the Marcum LI Workplace Challenge (Credit: Greater LI Running Club) (Credit: Greater LI Running Club) More than 12,000 people will take on the 3.5 mile run or walk at Jones Beach State Park, participating on teams formed by local companies and businesses at the Marcum Long Island Workplace Challenge . Sal Valentinetti kicks things off by singing the national anthem, the "largest" office picnic gatherings happen under the tents after the race in Field 5. WHEN | WHERE 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 25; rain or shine, Field 5, Wantagh. Nonperishable food items will be collected. INFO 516-349-7649, marcumworkplacechallenge.com ADMISSION $35

Chow down at the Feast of St. Rocco (Credit: Newsday / Lynn Petry) (Credit: Newsday / Lynn Petry) Of course, you should come hungry. Glen Cove's annual Feast of St. Rocco features serious Italian food made by St. Rocco's "nonnas." The menu reads like a first-rate Italian eatery with parmigiana everything along with specialty items homemade from guarded family recipes. WHEN | WHERE 6-11 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, through Friday, July 28; 3-11 p.m. Saturday, July 29; and 3-10 p.m. next Sunday, July 30, 18 Third St., Glen Cove INFO 516-676-2482 ADMISSION Free

Sleep with the fishes, and the fam, at LI Aquarium You might be dreaming about penguins, or at least a fish or two, during a family sleepover at the Long Island Aquarium. During the overnight stay, you'll learn about penguins with hands-on activities along with a movie, crafts and snacks before slumbering right next to shark tanks. WHEN | WHERE 6 p.m.-7 a.m. Thursday, July 27, 431 E. Main St., Riverhead INFO 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com ADMISSION $64.95 (free ages 2 and younger)

Dig in to a sand castle contest (Credit: Gordon M. Grant) (Credit: Gordon M. Grant) For families interested in sun, fun and creativity, there's a sand castle contest held Thursdays through Aug. 31 at Montauk's Hither Hills State Park. Sculptors can use sand, water and any other natural materials native to the beach. Register at 9:30 a.m., then dig in! Prizes awarded in several categories. ADMISSION Free to campers, $10 non-campers INFO 631-668-2554, nysparks.com

See what's sizzlin' at Baconfest (Credit: iStock) (Credit: iStock) It's bacon and beer time at the outdoor biergarten at Plattduetsche Park Restaurant at Baconfest . Celebrate bacon with a fest that features a full menu with bacon-infused recipes -- you'll even find it in the desserts and some of the drinks served from the Brathaus. Expect doughnuts topped with bacon or a bacon Bloody Mary. Live music starts both nights at 6:30 p.m. WHEN | WHERE 5 p.m. Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29, 1132 Hempstead Tpke., Franklin Square INFO 516-354-3131, parkrestaurant.com ADMISSION Free (a la carte menu)

Swing with the Preservation Hall Jazz Band (Credit: Clint Maedgen) (Credit: Clint Maedgen) New Orleans pays a visit to Westbury in the form of the nationally-known Preservation Hall Jazz Band. The seven-piece band performs 8 p.m. Friday, July 28, at The Space at Westbury. ADMISSION $25, $35 INFO 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com

Catch the last weekend of the Empire State Fair (Credit: Jean-Phillipe Photography) (Credit: Jean-Phillipe Photography) It's last call for the Empire State Fair at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum, where there are games, entertainment and rides including the largest portable Ferris wheel on the East Coast. It runs 6 p.m.-midnight Friday, July 28, and 2 p.m.-midnight Saturday, July 29, and Sunday, July 30. ADMISSION $12 ($5 parking) PHONE 516-408-1500 WEB nycblive.com

See Chicago and The Doobie Brothers at Jones Beach Theater (Credit: Jessica Earnshaw) (Credit: Jessica Earnshaw) Summer shows at the outdoor amphitheater continue with a performance by Chicago and The Doobie Brothers at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater. The two classic rock and pop bands perform Friday, July 28, at 7:30 p.m. ADMISSION $30-$256 INFO 866-558-8468, ticketmaster.com

Enjoy the Bellport Day Festival (Credit: Chris Hane) (Credit: Chris Hane) The Bellport Day Festival has live music, trolley tours, dance performances, a craft fair, art show, petting zoo, plenty of food and more 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, July 29, along South Country Road between Station Road and New Jersey Avenue. ADMISSION Free INFO 631-438-1713, bellportchamber.com

Hit the water for Paddle Battle LI (Credit: Joseph Dlhopolsky) (Credit: Joseph Dlhopolsky) Try to win a race up the Peconic River on a paddleboard, canoe or kayak, Saturday, July 29, in Riverhead at Paddle Battle LI. Choose among a 2.5-, 5- or 12-mile paddle for races that start at 9:15 a.m. ADMISSION $65 ($40 watercraft rentals) PHONE 631-208-9200, ext. 102 WEB paddlebattleli.com

Visit the LI Game Farm at 1970 admission prices (Credit: Newsday / Linda Rosier) (Credit: Newsday / Linda Rosier) Though tie-dyed shirts are not required, the public is welcome to join Manorville's Long Island Game Farm Wildlife Park and Children's Zoo to celebrate 1970, the year it opened. For one day only -- 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, July 29 -- admission to the park will be the authentic 1970 price structure. That price includes most shows and attractions. Additional fees for carousel and other rides. ADMISSION $3.90 ($1.95 ages 3-12) INFO 631-878-6644, longislandgamefarm.com

Bike along with the Culper Spy Ring tour (Credit: Bev Tyler) (Credit: Bev Tyler) Bring your bike and take a 3-hour tour of Setauket and Strongs Neck to learn about the Culper Spy Ring and its effect on Long Island during the Revolutionary War. The Tri-Spy Biking Tour is guided by an expert from the Three Village Historical Society; meet at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 29, at 93 N. Country Rd., Setauket. ADMISSION $25 PHONE 631-751-3730 WEB tvhs.org

Listen to tenor Christopher Macchio perform live (Credit: CDM Entertainment) (Credit: CDM Entertainment) Classically trained tenor Christopher Macchio performs the music of Celine Dion, Josh Groban and Andrea Bocelli under the stars, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at Eisenhower Park's Harry Chapin Lakeside Theater. Head to parking fields 6 and 6a, and bring your own seating. ADMISSION Free INFO 516-572-0355, nassaucountyny.gov

Kick up your heels at Country Fest LI (Credit: Johnny Milano) (Credit: Johnny Milano) Grab your spurs and head over to Country Fest Long Island, the outdoor event that brings a little bit of country to Riverhead. The genre is Western and the music proves it -- bands including Whiskey Road, Six Gun, Yankee Rebel, Southbound and others perform. You'll also find more than 100 arts and craft vendors and a carnival with rides. There's a mechanical bull, or you can ride in a monster truck. While the music is cranking, take a lesson in line dancing, and for the kids you'll find pony rides and face painting. WHEN | WHERE 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, July 29, and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, July 30, Dorothy P. Flint Camp, 3186 Sound Ave., Riverhead INFO 631-482-5657, countryfestli.com ADMISSION $15 (free ages 10 and younger), fees for some activities

Meet author Tom Clavin (Credit: St. Martin's Press) (Credit: St. Martin's Press) As part of Quogue Library's "Conversation With the Authors" series, Tom Clavin will talk about, read from and sign copies of his book "Dodge City: Wyatt Earp, Bat Masterson, and the Wickedest Town in the American West," 5 p.m. Sunday, July 30. Reservations are encouraged; if available, tickets will be sold at the door. ADMISSION $20 INFO 631-653-4224, ext. 101

(Credit: Getty Images / iStockphoto / jaflippo) (Credit: Getty Images / iStockphoto / jaflippo) Creole American Night International Nights continue at Eisenhower Park, and the bayou is front and center for Creole American Night. Musicians perform outdoors on the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theater stage -- bring seating and a picnic dinner to make the night complete. The themed music series continues through Sept. 10. WHEN | WHERE 7:30 p.m. next Sunday, July 30, park in fields 6 and 6a, East Meadow INFO 516-572-0200, nassaucountyny.gov ADMISSION Free

Nosh on a six-course farm-to-table meal (Credit: Benny Migs) (Credit: Benny Migs) A six-course farm-to-table dinner will be prepared by chefs who hail from Patchogue eateries including Toast, Rhum, Toro, Tapas and Tequila. The menu consists of Long Island-sourced meat, poultry, produce, fish and shellfish served with craft brews and local wine, 5-9 p.m. Sunday, July 30, in front of Patchogue's Artspace building. ADMISSION $150 PHONE Reservations recommended, 631-207-1000 WEB patchogue.com

Sample a local food chat with author Sarah Lohman (Credit: Long Island Museum) (Credit: Long Island Museum) Author and historic gastronome Sarah Lohman discusses her latest book, "Eight Flavors: The Untold Story of American Cuisines," at the Long Island Museum in Stony Brook, which is exhibiting a food-centric exhibit, "Edible Eden." WHEN | WHERE 2 p.m. Sunday, July 30, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook INFO 631-751-0066, longislandmuseum.org ADMISSION $10 ($5 ages 6-17)

See 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' in theaters (Credit: Refugee Films) (Credit: Refugee Films) Select Long Island theaters are celebrating the 35th anniversary of the 1982 coming-of-age movie "Fast Times at Ridgemont High," starring Sean Penn, 7 p.m. Sunday, July 30 (with an encore screening Wednesday, Aug. 2). The movie, which features many actors in supporting roles who went on to fame and fortune, is a comical portrait of 1980s American teen life. At select theaters in Stony Brook, Holtsville, Farmingdale, Hampton Bays and Westbury. Some theaters also are offering a 2 p.m. screening. ADMISSION $12.50, $13.50 INFO 855-473-4612, fathomevents.com

See a dog competition (Credit: Suffolk County Kennel Club) (Credit: Suffolk County Kennel Club) This is an introductory competition for dog owners who want to enter their pets in conformation, rally, agility and Canine Good Citizen testing, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, July 30, St. Johnland Nursing Center in Kings Park. ADMISSION Free PHONE 631-277-2201 WEB suffolkdogclub.com