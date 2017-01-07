People are forever seeking inspiration from role models — on the stage, on the screen, on the field. The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. has remained relevant for more than 60 years. His fight for peace, unity and equality still echoes on his birthday, Monday, Jan. 16, when three parades will be held in his honor:

GLEN COVE

33rd ANNUAL MLK BIRTHDAY TRIBUTE

The day begins with a symbolic march from the First Baptist Church of Glen Cove, where participants sing freedom songs as they walk through downtown Glen Cove along School Street up to Forest Avenue, concluding at the Finley Middle School auditorium, where a ceremony will take place.

At the event, the Glen Cove High School Select Chorale and the Glen Cove High School Drumline will perform. The audience also will hear a speech from Joselo Lucero of the Hagedorn Foundation, brother of Marcelo Lucero, victim of a fatal 2008 hate crime in Patchogue.

The program concludes with singing “We Shall Overcome” plus a prayer followed by light refreshments.

“We try to educate the community about Dr. King, his philosophy and his legacy,” says Sheryl Goodine, chairwoman for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Commemorative Commission. “Dr. King taught us to love everyone as your brother or sister and for there to be equality in everything — housing, education and economic opportunities across the board. These are things that we have to work on as a country.”

WHEN | WHERE 8:45 a.m. from First Presbyterian Church of Glen Cove, 7 Continental Place, to Robert M. Finley Middle School, 1 Forest Ave.

INFO 516-320-7865, glencove-li.us

HEMPSTEAD

24th ANNUAL MLK PARADE

The parade steps off at Kennedy Memorial Park in Hempstead, following Greenwich Street before turning onto Fulton Avenue and heading toward the Miracle Christian Center, where P.J. Anastasi of World of Life Ministries in Freeport will be the keynote speaker. Senior Pastor Jamall Jenkins of the New Vision Temple in Hempstead and Darrin Green, Nassau County Sheriff’s Department, will act as grand marshals.

The overall theme of the day is unity.

“With all the racial tension today and the violence going on in society, we need to pull together and bring more unity — no matter the race, color or gender,” says Waymon Speight Jr., president of Hempstead-based United Peoples Organization. “There’s a lot of love and togetherness. It’s almost overwhelming to see how everyone can pull together, whatever their religion or background is, for the day in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King.”

WHEN | WHERE 9 a.m. from Kennedy Memorial Park, 335 Greenwich St. to Miracle Christian Center, 334 Fulton Ave.

INFO 516-478-6264, villageofhempstead.org

LONG BEACH

MLK 48th ANNUAL COMMEMORATIVE MARCH

In 1968, months before his assassination, King visited Long Beach to participate in a march.

“Dr. King was invited by Rev. J.J. Evans, pastor of Christian Light Missionary Baptist Church, who he was personal friends with,” says Myrnissa A. Stone-Sumair, executive director of the Long Beach MLK Center. “He came in support of the church by marching along with them to show solidarity in the community and bring a voice to the minorities.”

Since then, the Long Beach community has faithfully recreated that march every year on King’s birthday. A holiday celebration and luncheon will be held at the Long Beach MLK Center after the march.

“The event symbolizes solidarity in the community. We are aware there are challenges and issues, but we come together to celebrate our history and our culture,” Stone-Sumair says. “It’s a time to reflect on where we’ve been and where we are going. We must stick together and stay committed to Dr. King’s vision and the task of overcoming obstacles.”

WHEN | WHERE 11 a.m. from the corner of Laurelton Boulevard and West Park Avenue to the Martin Luther King Center, 615 Riverside Blvd.

INFO 516-889-6300, lbmlk.org