Larry the Cable Guy won’t be able to “GIT-R-DONE” this weekend on Long Island after all — the comedian has postponed his show at NYCB Theatre at Westbury scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 21, to March 26.
A statement from the venue sent Jan. 20 cited “a scheduling conflict” as the reason.
Ticket holders will be able to use their original Jan. 21 tickets for the rescheduled March 26 date or get a refund at the original point of purchase.
For more information, visit thetheatreatwestbury.com or call 516-334-0800.
