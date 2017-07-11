Celebrate the summer on weeknights in local downtowns with outdoor dining, street vendors, food trucks, live music and children’s activities. Here are five neighborhoods that host evening activities:

PATCHOGUE’S ALIVE AFTER FIVE

Patchogue’s long-running summer fair continues to set the standard for the neighborhood night out format — each event typically draws up to 20,000.

“It’s become a great way to help develop our downtown area,” says David Kennedy, executive director of the Greater Patchogue Chamber of Commerce. “When we started it was about exposing people to a growing community. Now we are celebrating what we’ve become.”

The block party-type atmosphere has something for everyone. There’s a children’s section at the Capital One Bank Plaza and an artist area showcasing painting, glass making, blacksmithing, sketching and poetry readings. Live music ranging from jazz to pop to rock is performed on Main Street, and there’s more than 100 food and craft vendors to choose from.

TIP Take the shuttle from St. Joseph’s College or Our Lady of Mount Carmel R.C. Church to avoid traffic.

WHEN | WHERE 5-9:30 p.m. Thursdays July 20, Aug. 3 and 17, Main Street (Maple to West avenues) plus South Ocean and Railroad avenues in Patchogue

INFO 631-207-1000, aliveafterfive.com

RIVERHEAD’S ALIVE ON 25

Known as the sister event to “Alive After Five,” “Alive on 25” is held in Riverhead on the opposite Thursdays of Patchogue’s event.

“We want people to enjoy what Riverhead has to offer,” says Diane Tucci, executive director of the Riverhead Business Improvement District. “ ‘Alive After Five’ was definitely a catalyst in Patchogue’s revitalization and economic development. We feel ‘Alive on 25’ is going to do the same for us.”

Local restaurants will be serving al fresco while food trucks sell gyros, sausage and peppers, cheesesteaks, pizza and empanadas. A car show will be held on Peconic Avenue as well as children’s activities such as life-size tic-tac-toe, Connect Four and checkers, plus a rock climbing wall, paintball trailer and community mural.

WHEN | WHERE 5-9:30 p.m. Thursdays July 13 and 27 Aug. 10 and 24, Main Street (from Griffing Avenue to Heidi Behr Way) in Riverhead

INFO 631-727-7840, aliveon25.com

BAY SHORE’S ALIVE BY THE BAY

Bay Shore is now getting into the summer nights game, too, with its first event scheduled for this week.

“It’s similar to our Arts Festival by the Bay,” says Anthony Tartaglia, founding member of the Bay Shore Restaurant Committee and owner of Verde Kitchen & Cocktails. “We are going for a family-friendly community event.”

Vendors are to sell everything from cold-brew coffee to hand-rolled cigars, and local restaurants will seat diners outside. Bands such as Drop Dead Sexy and Tradewinds entertain.

WHEN | WHERE 6-10 p.m. Wednesday, July 12 (more dates to be announced), Main Street in Bay Shore (between Shore Lane and Maple Avenue)

INFO 631-848-0458, facebook.com/alivebythebay

FARMINGDALE’S MUSIC ON MAIN

This year, Farmingdale focuses on live music with outdoor stages set up at various locations on Main Street, including The Nutty Irishman, Dark Horse Tavern and Croxley’s, featuring bands such as the Electric Dudes, Peat Moss & the Fertilizers, Nicolls Road, Vavoom, Whiskey Road and 12X.

“We are looking to be bigger and better,” says Joe Fortuna, an event committee member from Farmingdale Village Merchants Association.

Food will be served by local eateries such as CaraCara, Vespa, Uncle Tony’s and That Meetball Place as vendors sell toys, T-shirts and trinkets. Movies are shown on the Village Green at dusk.

WHEN | WHERE 5-9 p.m., Thursdays July 13 and 27, Aug. 10 and 24, Main Street in Farmingdale

INFO 516-249-0093, farmingdalevillage.com

GREAT NECK’S SUMMER PROMENADE NIGHTS

Dine in the street European style and join the social scene in the village of Great Neck.

“Most restaurants offer prix-fixe dinners or special deals,” says Ron Edelson, executive director of the Great Neck Plaza Business Improvement District. “Restaurants will go through four rounds of their tables.”

Locations alternate from Bond Street (perpendicular to the LIRR station) to North Middle Neck Road (main drag from Grace Avenue up to Maple Drive).

Entertainment ranges from country line dancing (July 12) to karaoke night (July 19) to big band (Aug. 9).

WHEN | WHERE 6:30-10:30 p.m. Wednesdays, July 12 (North Middle Neck Road) and 19 (Bond Street), Aug. 9 (North Middle Neck Road) in Great Neck

INFO 516-482-4500, shopgreatneck.com

An earlier version of this story listed the incorrect day of the week for Great Neck’s Summer Promenade Nights.