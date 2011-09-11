Fighter jets escort plane to JFK

The FBI concluded there was no security threat hours after an air marshal Sunday called for fighter jets to escort a plane to Kennedy Airport when the officer suspected some passengers of suspicious activity because of their trips to the bathroom.

"It's all clear," FBI spokesman Peter Donald said hours after the incident, which began about 3 p.m. on American Airlines Flight 34 from Los Angeles. "There's no nexus to terrorism. There was some suspicious activity."

He said an air marshal was wary of three men walking around the airliner "using the bathroom at the same time."

Fighter jets escorted the Boeing 767 to Kennedy Airport. The three were interviewed by authorities on the ground and were not charged, a NYPD official said.

The incident doesn't appear to be linked to an unconfirmed threat revealed last week of three men, directed by al-Qaida, who planned to enter the United States and detonate a car bomb, a federal law enforcement official said.

There were 153 passengers and 11 crew members on the plane, said Andrea Huguely, an American Airlines spokeswoman.

The incident was one of a handful on the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, The Associated Press reported, including police at Detroit's Metropolitan Airport detaining three passengers after the crew of a Frontier Airlines flight from Denver reported suspicious activity on board.

An FBI official said a rented moving truck parked at a curb at the Dallas-Fort Worth airport caused a brief scare. FBI official Kevin Gentry said the truck was driven by a crew member of the Discovery Channel show "Sons of Guns."

Investigators were suspicious because the driver said, "I got a couple of guns," but Gentry said he was just waiting for a co-worker.

Security agents detained a man and shut down one of three terminals at the main airport in Kansas City, Mo., after detecting suspicious items inside his carry-on luggage.

With Tom Brune, Anthony M. DeStefano, Paul LaRocco and Zachary R. Dowdy