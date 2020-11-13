Things to do
Holiday gifts for everyone on your list
Here are the top holiday gifts of 2020.
"Elf'd Up" pop-up starts Dec. 2, complete with Buddy himself.
No Wi-Fi, no problem: LI spots where you can unplug to recharge
Take a digital detox at these outdoor spots that offer peace and quiet.
Get fried chicken to go at these new LI 'ghost kitchens'
Halloween may have come and gone, but the tide of new ghost kitchens continues apace.
"Everyone was itching to get back," a league member says.
Gingerbread house event comes to Adventureland
The event also includes lunch, tickets to kiddie rides and a socially-distanced photo with Santa.
Wash up with bars that sparkle, resemble gemstones and more.
Drive-through holiday light show returning to Jones Beach
The family favorite event starts Nov. 13 in Wantagh.