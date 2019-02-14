TODAY'S PAPER
Nassau

Christine Kay, a former editor at Newsday who Pulitzer-winning NYT, Newsday editor dies at 54
Veterans back home forge bonds that endure LIRR's proposed fare hike outpaces inflation Elan Carr picked as envoy to combat anti-Semitism Meet 4 hearty LIers who work on water in winter Commuters question value of LIRR ticket
Nassau

Today's top stories

NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen was killed in a De Blasio: 'Full review' of shooting that killed LI cop
NYPD: Friendly fire suspect had impersonated cop LI district approves armed security in schools 6 couples renew vows at nursing home ceremony Schools exec put on leave, parents want answers
Things to do on Long Island

Chilean singer-songwriter Myriam Hernández. Local Live: 5 great concerts to see on LI
LI venue launches new winter theme night 'Into the Wild Live,' more LI fun this week 36 fun things to do on LI during February winter break Whiskey the whippet revs up for Westminster Isabella Rossellini to perform LI shows Where to play cornhole this winter on LI

Suffolk

Long Island Rail Road president Phil Eng hosts Commuters question value of LIRR ticket
Authorities: 12 rescued from LIRR elevator PSEG IDs 2 potential sites for electric stations  LI police: Fallen NYPD cop 'was a big part of us' Forecast: A sunny breezy Valentine's Day
Suffolk

Long Island hires, promotions

Jennifer Cooper of Huntington has been promoted to Jennifer Cooper promoted at Daniel Gale Sotheby’s
Gene Spiegelman named to Museum of American Armor board Jordan S. Linn joins Chaves Perlowitz Luftig Jonathan B. Leis joins Main Street Financial Group Keith J. Stevens promoted at L’Abbate, Balkan, Colavita & Contini Brianna Pisano promoted at R.S. Abrams & Co.

Health

Angela McCray, left, and Theresa Delgado hold their Doctors deliver baby after complex fetal surgeries
Depression 101: Schoolkids learn about mental health 'Weird' feeling could be sign of brain chemical imbalance Rats vex staff at historic Los Angeles City Hall

Education

Community members at the Roosevelt school board special Roosevelt board discusses noose images
Schools exec put on leave, parents want answers LI district approves armed security in schools LI schools' annual fight for larger share in state aid School board postpones special meeting
Crime

Edward and Linda Mangano arrive at federal court Witness: Mangano played key role in Singh's loans
De Blasio: 'Full review' of shooting that killed LI cop Teen in triple fatal crash arraigned White supremacist gets life in NYC hate killing
High School Sports

High school softball players can wear rubber cleats Is rule against metal softball cleats discriminatory?
Kings Park advances to Class A boys basketball semis Ward Melville boys fencers regain Long Island title Cappello leads Ward Melville girls fencing to LI title Signorile, Sirota, Jacobs qualify for state gymnastics meet
LI Real Estate

It's crucial for sellers to secure a certificate 5 reasons why home sales fall apart
$1.2M LI home belonged to prominent attorney Joint purchase could expand Peconic River access $1.35 million LI home comes with a dog spa
Billy Joel performs at Nassau Coliseum on May Billy Joel A look back at Billy Joel's 33 Coliseum shows The venue hosted Joel's first big show in 1977, so it was fitting that he A Newsday map shows violations recorded by New Business Does your grocery store have violations? Check to see if your supermarket or grocery store received any violations using our interactive Members of the first contingent of New Yorkers Newsday LI through the years A collection of nostalgic photos from LI's rich history.