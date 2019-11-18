Miller leads Jericho to fifth state soccer title Miller scored three goals to lead Jericho boys soccer to a win over Greece-Athena of Rochester in the Class A state championship at Middletown High School.

1:38 SWR girls win state soccer title for first time Elizabeth Shields finished a cross from Gianna Cacciola midway through the second half and Ashley Borriello scored into an empty net in the final minute to clinch Shoreham-Wading River's first state title

Brentwood boys soccer's 4th state title a team effort Alex Garcia, Juan Gomez, Sergio Ventura and Brandon Yanez scored in a 4-0 win over Fairport in the Class AA title game and every player on the roster saw action as the Indians earned their first state crown since 2010.

Garden City comes up short in state field hockey final The Trojans came up short of defending their state crown, falling to Lakeland in a rematch of last year's final.