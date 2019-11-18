Top Stories
LIRR pushing toward going cashless on trains
MTA officials said the proposed new cashless policy would be a "pilot" program for the LIRR, but not for sister railroad Metro North.MORE ON THIS TOPIC Before you board the LIRR, check out these money-saving tips
Airman's remains returned to NY 75 years after plane shot down
John F. McTigue, a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army Air Forces, was honored by relatives, strangers and veterans at a wake in Wantagh.
Schumer warns of medications sold at bargain stores
The New York senator called on Dollar Tree and Family Dollar to stop carrying Chinese-made, over-the-counter drugs that could have harmful materials.
LI to get its own 10-mile version of High Line
The North Shore Rail Trail, which will be similar to the High Line in lower Manhattan, is scheduled to be completed by 2021.
Jets dominate Redskins for second win in a row
The Jets improved to 3-7, with all three wins coming against NFC East opponents.
Bloomberg: I was wrong about 'stop and frisk'
The former New York City mayor and potential presidential candidate acknowledged that the black and Latino communities were disproportionately affected.
Pelosi invites Trump to 'present his case' before lawmakers
The House speaker addressed the president's long-standing complaint that he has not been allowed to confront the U.S. intelligence whistleblower.
4 dead, 6 wounded in California football party shooting
The shooting took place about 6 p.m. on the city's southeast side while people were gathered to watch a football game, Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley said.
Hilaria Baldwin 'doing better' after 2nd miscarriage
Alec Baldwin's wife posted an update on social media saying she still has moments "when I will get really sad."
Where to get great pies on LI
These Long Island bakeries and farm stands make some of the best.
Seal and whale watching along LI shores
Here are a few worthwhile seal walks and cruises where you can catch sight of the pudgy pinnipeds.
Wine tasting series coming to Patchogue museum
You can drink in the beauty of art -- literally.
LI's holiday season events, light shows more
The holiday season on Long Island is filled with lights and festivities. The area's many museums, historic sites, theaters and towns host parades, festivals, shows, tree and menorah lightings and more.
Where to go ice skating on LI
Skip the crowds skating at Rockefeller Center and Central Park this season and practice your spins, jumps and crossovers on local ice.
6 holiday markets to visit in NYC
If you have a list and are checking it twice, it's time to put it to good use at New York City's holiday markets. Here are six to explore.
Editors' Picks
Being unplugged affected everything from driving to making plans to waking up in the morning.
Idina Menzel talks her LI school days, 'Frozen II,' more
The singer-actress has fond memories of her high school music teacher --even though he gave her a "B+" and not the "A" she thought she deserved.
LI 5-year-olds critique 'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood'
In 2019, 5-year-olds have more fast-paced options.
An acknowledgment: Newsday missed a critical chance to lead
The editorial board supported Levittown's creation in 1947, but didn't speak out against racial covenants.
OPINIONPodcast: Newsday's push for Levittown
Archives help tell how the paper and the development grew up together.
EDITORIALSegregation's stain can be overcome
Newsday's extensive investigation revealed evidence of racial steering. Such discrimination must end.
-
Forecast: Coastal disturbance to bring high surf, potential flooding
A coastal flood advisory was issued for Nassau for Sunday night's high tide cycle and for Nassau and southwestern Suffolk for Monday's high tide.
SCWA: Proposed car storage yard could harm wells
Residents and officials say a proposed automobile storage yard could threaten groundwater supplies in nearby neighborhoods.
Cops: Holbrook man seriously injured after falling off ATV
The man was not wearing a helmet as he drove a Yamaha ATV near his home when he lost control of the vehicle and fell off, police said.
She's 107. 'Boom Boom' is her cabbie. This is a story about their friendship.
Alan Mancini drives a lot of customers around Long Island. But what he has with "Rosie" and her longtime friend Mary Ann is different.
New Philly cheesesteak spot opens in Huntington
The eatery offers more than a dozen geographically inspired sandwiches.
NUMC down to six finalists for hospital's top job
A committee launched the search after former CEO Winnie Mack left following a six-month stint.
Tell us your thoughts on the next big LI idea
Are Long Islanders limiting themselves and thinking too small about overcoming local challenges? We want to hear your big ideas for the future of Long Island.
In 2018, Emma D'Antonio, 8, of Bohemia became paralyzed from the neck down and was diagnosed with acute flaccid myelitis, a rare polio-like disease. Physical therapy has helped restore the use of much of her body, although she still has partial paralysis in her legs.
Investigations
From a bad morning at school to ICE detention
A teen scribbled “503” on paper, he said, out of pride for his home country. It started troubles that landed him in custody for months on evidence a judge found flawed.
-
Trump immigration policy drives LIers further into shadows
A mom trains her kids to go quiet when someone knocks. A sexually abused teen holds back on telling police. Why? Fear of deportation.
-
2 illegal dumping cases, 2 different punishments
Tons of contaminants were illegally deposited at Roberto Clemente Park in Brentwood and West Hills County Park in Melville. The "mastermind" in one crime got jail. In the other, no one has had to do much more than clean it up.
-
She thought his deportation ended their story. It didn't.
Two immigrants fell in love and rebuilt their lives on LI. He was deported, which she saw as “the end of our story.” But he had other plans.
Providers say they're caught in a financial squeeze too, as the rising minimum wage pushes their operating expenses up.
-
How to not go broke paying for your kids' sports
Parents share the cost and time commitment of high-level involvement.
Survey: Most young adults on Long Island expect to move away
The reason those between the ages of 18 and 34 cited most for leaving? The cost of living.
Glauber: Darnold knows the good outweighs the bad
Though he knows he threw a bad interception, his four touchdown passes were a career high and the offense improved under his leadership.
-
Cizikas will play in his 500th game on Tuesday at Pittsburgh, and Nelson will reach 500 against the Penguins on Thursday at Barclays Center.
-
The 21-year-old Andersson had only one assist in 17 games for the Rangers while mostly playing on the fourth line.
-
The Knicks center has provided energy and tough play off the bench in his two games back since missing three games with a concussion.
-
Griffin had his first 100-yard receiving game, finishing with five catches for 109 yards and a touchdown.
-
Nic Claxton and Dzanan Musa also had key roles in the Nets' rally on Saturday to defeat the Bulls.
-
"One moment my little girl is fine and healthy and doing gymnastics and swimming, and the next minute she's fighting to be OK," says one of the mothers.
Medicare Part B premiums going up about $10 a month in 2020
Medicare is the federal health insurance plan, with Part B covering doctor visits, tests and screenings, as well as other outpatient services.
-
High cancer rates in 3 Suffolk communities discussed
Several residents at a state Health Department meeting called for more studies on why three central Suffolk communities have high rates of cancer.
-
Minimum age to buy tobacco products in NY now 21
Cuomo signed the law after a rise in young people in New York using vaping and tobacco products.
-
Wife: NYPD officer made difference as donor
Cecilia St. Arromand said she "didn't think twice" when a nurse approached her about donating the organs of her husband Marc.
-
Miller leads Jericho to fifth state soccer title
Miller scored three goals to lead Jericho boys soccer to a win over Greece-Athena of Rochester in the Class A state championship at Middletown High School.
-
SWR girls win state soccer title for first time
Elizabeth Shields finished a cross from Gianna Cacciola midway through the second half and Ashley Borriello scored into an empty net in the final minute to clinch Shoreham-Wading River's first state title
-
Brentwood boys soccer's 4th state title a team effort
Alex Garcia, Juan Gomez, Sergio Ventura and Brandon Yanez scored in a 4-0 win over Fairport in the Class AA title game and every player on the roster saw action as the Indians earned their first state crown since 2010.
-
Garden City comes up short in state field hockey final
The Trojans came up short of defending their state crown, falling to Lakeland in a rematch of last year's final.
-
Center Moriches boys lose in overtime in state final
The Red Devils came together to go from a team that finished second in its own league to a squad that finished second in the state.