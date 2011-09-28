Memories of Andrew Stergiopoulos
The team's 'unquestioned' leader
We knew Andrew, perhaps better as "Sterg." He was the unquestioned leader on our Parkwood team as well as being our best player. Over several years, I had the privilege to work with him on the ice along with a number of great kids. My son, Brian, a year younger, would likely tell you that Andrew’s most endearing quality was his ability to brighten a room, or an ice surface with the most wonderful sense of humor and acceptance. He made everyone feel welcomed and including the adults around him.
Jim McAleer, Port Washington
A damn good athlete, a leader, and I never heard him say a hurtful thing to anyone. I certainly played harder every time he was on the ice with me.
Brian McAleer, Miami, Fla.