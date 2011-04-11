Memories of Bruce Gary

Cousin: I was privileged to know Bruce

From when we were children growing up, my cousin, Bruce, was always a kind person with great heart. We were close when we were very young, and it does not surprise me to read all the wonderful things people say about him. When my youngest son died, he was an amazing source of strength and hope for me and my older son, Mike.

We will always remember him with love and the privilege to have had him in our lives.

Carrie Rickerby, North Carolina

Friend: Bruce a 'dedicated dad, coach'

Bruce was my son's Little League coach, and his daughter was my daughter's close friend. He was a dedicated dad, great coach, and all-around great guy. He has been missed, and will continue to be missed by friends, family and the community.

Rest in peace Bruce ...

Barbara Crisci, Bellmore