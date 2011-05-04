Memories of David Weiss

Friend: Weiss 'in a class by himself'

Dave Weiss was a personal friend of mine as were many that died that day. Dave was a very committed firefighter that earned his way to Rescue 1. From Day 1 on the job, Dave worked his way to become an elite firefighter. As Freeporters we had a bond.

I served 18 years in the FDNY and was retired due to lung ailments as well as a few other health problems. As a member of Brooklyn's Ladder company 111, I was blessed with being surrounded by the greatest firefighters in the history of firefighting.

My father, Ed, was a legendary Captain of Engine 227. My brothers Mike, Ladder 108, Tim, Squad 252 and Bob, Ladder 103 all worked in the same reponse area and faught numerous fires together during some of the busiest years of urban firefighting. Needless to say, we all have health problems, but zero regret.

Joe Higgins, Freeport

Retired FDNY