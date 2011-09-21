Memories of Durrell Pearsall

I was a friend of the Pearsall family. Durrell Pearsall Sr. and I were partners in business. Both his father, Durrell Sr., and mother Cam pre-deceased their killed fireman son. Our children and Durrell Jr. were about the same age and played together. As far as I know, there exists only one living relative -- a first cousin who is married and lives in the Hamptons.

At an early age, Durrell Jr.,inherited the nickname "Bronko" from his mother, who in addition to being a loving and creative lady, was a rabid football fan. Her desire was for Durrell Jr. to someday play football for the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. He was a big kid and nicknamed after the football great, Bronko Nagurski.

Both my wife and I attended the funeral at St. Patrick's Cathedral, remembering the shutdown L.I.E. as the funeral cortege proceeded west toward the city. It was a bright and sunny fall day. It was a very sad day etched forever in my failing memory. Durrell Jr. was a popular young man who attended Lutheran High School and then went on to C.W. Post, where he played college football.

He was engaged to be married to a lovely gal. Knowing Bronko's charaacter, I feel he would of been a loving husband and, God willing, a great father. He was a tough defensive lineman who loved football, especially the contact, though removed from the playing field he was a big pussycat. I believe he also captained the FDNY football team.

Like his father before him, he also served as a volunteer fireman, an active member in the Hempsted Volunteer Fire Department. He gained an early teenage interest as a junior fireman. I recall from his early years he had a desire to become a firefighter.

As a friend, I feel it's incumbent for me speak out regarding Bronko and the other first responders, the brave men and women who gave their lives on that infamous day. Because of his untimely and violent death, we've lost a good and loving person who could always be called upon to help and serve whatever the situation. He was the kind of person I remember who always brought a smile to my face.

I recall the time when together with several burly fire fighters, who were hired to appear on a Tostitos Super Bowl commercial with the Giants' head coach Bill Parcells. I remember the young kid's excitement in his voice and the thrill phoning me and bringing attention to the upcoming Super Bowl locker room commercial he was in.

He possessed the unique ability to easily make friends and making people feel good about themselves. People just loved him. Bronko, always with that perennial smile on his face. Rest in peace my friend.

"Uncle" Frank Silvestri, Medford

Friend: Bronk had 'best sense of humor'

He had the best sense of humor. Bronk would always keep you laughing no matter what mood you were in! We miss you!

Dominique Reshard