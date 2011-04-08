Memories of Ed Mardovich

Ed Mardovich lived in Lloyd Harbor with his wife Laura, and children, Leigh, EJ, Tori and Joseph. They were 14, 12, 11 and 8 in 2001. He was president of Euro brokers in the World Trade Center, and very well liked and admired at work.

He was very active in his church, Our Lady Queen of Martyrs and had been an usher there for 16 years. Mostly, he loved to spend time with his family whether it was jet skiing, dirt biking, or traveling.

Ten years later, Leigh, EJ and Tori have followed in thier dad's footsteps and have pursued their college educations with business degrees. Leigh graduated from Boston College in 2009 and will be graduating with her masters from Hofstra University, where Ed also obtained his Masters. EJ will be graduating from The college of Holy Cross in May, then will focusing on getting a job in the bussiness field. Tori will be a senior, also at Hofstra University. Joseph will be starting college this fall, and also intends to major in the business field.

Ed loved his children and always wanted the best for them. The kids have done so well in keeping the memory of their dad a happy one, and always doing well to make him proud.

His mother Doris, still resides in Jericho along with Ed's brother, James, and his two children. His dad, Edward, passed away in 2006. Ed's sister Doreen and her family still live in Florida. Ed loved his family and enjoyed spending a lot time with everyone. Not a day goes by that we dont think about him. We love him and miss him very much.

Laura Balemian, Lloyd Harbor