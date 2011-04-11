Memories of Frank Moccia
I gained my son on that day and we lost a few people our family knew. I worked with Frank Moccia's wife and had gone to Atlantc City once with folks from work and Frank and Elaine. He was a GREAT guy ... Elaine always said he was a teddy bear. Now that teddy bear has wings and a halo and guards his family from up above!
Frank was the true meaning of a family man!
Christopher Dehn, Ridge
I had the privilege of working with Frankie at Ebasco/Raytheon/Washington Group in the World Trade Center. He was a great guy and is missed every day.
Ed Borella, Aquebogue