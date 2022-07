Kevin 'put others before himself'

Kevin was a wonderful man that cared about everyone and made you feel like you knew him forever. He was engaged to be married and looked forward to it. All he talked about was how he couldn't wait to start his new life as a husband with his fiance, Doreen. He always put others before himself as he did on that fateful day. He is truly missed by his friends, family and his fiancee, Doreen.

Tammy Lerner, Deer Park