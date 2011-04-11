Memories of Ralph Licciardi

Handball pal: Ralph was a guy 'you wanted to be around'

I played handball with Ralph. One day in the middle of a game, he saw his mother across the street. She was walking home from work. He stopped everything. He yelled, "Hey Mom, let me walk you home." She said no, but he insisted. A nice gesture.

It was then I realized his mom had been my second-grade teacher in a nearby elementary school. A legend in our neighborhood. Someone who is admired by all the students she taught, cherished by all the parents of these students and loved by the community she both works and lives in to this day.

Needless to say, It wasn't a surprise to see that Ralph was Mrs. Licciardi's son. He came from good stock. I was 16 at the time and Ralph drove this black Mustang and smoked Parliament Lights. So he was the cool guy to a young kid. But his words and stories and jokes that he told, you could tell he was a great person, a person you wanted to be around.

Ralph was patient, funny, and great at the game. I admired him. He had this uncanny smile. You know the type of person you wanna be around because they make you feel good? That was Ralph. I could only imagine the joy he brought to his family and friends, the people that really knew him. This is coming from a kid that only played handball with him! Ralph taught me a lot about the game of handball, but most importantly, he taught be how to be a better human being. I will miss Ralph.

John Manning, Bellerose