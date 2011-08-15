Memories of Stephen LaMantia

Friend: Steve was my 'emotional rock'

Steve “Jet” and I attended Roanoke College, were roomates, fraternity brothers and later ushers in each others' weddings. Steve was one of the most special people I have ever known. Through the strength of his character, he was all about loyalty and friendship. His personality had wonderful range, you could talk to Steve about everything no matter how personal. He was all heart but not a guy to be trivalized or messed with.

My father (who was also murdered on 8/5/93) took a special liking to Steve. They were similar in being self-made men, distained pretentious people and loved their family and friends. Steve was equally devastated by my father's murder but was my emotional rock through the entire event.

I remember one day at the trial walking into the court house, Steve was standing there on the steps, I didn’t know he had come out to Connecticut. He took me in a bear hug and sat behind me for the day's testimony at times reaching over and putting his hand on my shoulder. Just knowing he was there was a huge comfort to me I will never forget. So many great memories of Steve, most of them filled with laughter, not tears.

Todd Peters, Redmond, Wash. (originally from Connecticut)