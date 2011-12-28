One million visit NYC's 9/11 memorial

Officials at the Sept. 11 Memorial in New York City say they plan to announce Wednesday that the site has had 1 million visitors since opening to the public 16 weeks ago.

The memorial plaza and its two huge fountains are now bringing about 10,000 visitors each day to ground zero, even as construction continues on the rebuilt World Trade Center.

Visitors are required to get free passes in advance, and no more than 1,500 people are allowed on the site at any one time.

The memorial opened on Sept. 12, after its dedication on the 10th anniversary of the terror attacks.