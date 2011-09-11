Reminded of their joy and life's fragility

They got engaged in 2000 at the World Trade Center, believing the towers' image, captured in movies and pictures, would provide a lasting reminder of their joy.

Instead, Deanna, 41, and Bill Roepke, 52, of Raleigh, N.C., stood there together Sunday reminded, they said, of life's fragility.

"It was Bill's idea we get engaged at Windows on the World," Deanna said of the famous collection of restaurants and banquet rooms on the 106th and 107th floors of the trade center's north tower.

Over the years, the couple has continued to return for "big life events" -- 30th, 40th birthdays -- believing the trade center to be "the people's place."

"Just listen to the languages spoken around you. This is truly the world's place, a place of tolerance where people live and love together," said Deanna, tears in her eyes as she and her husband watched the 10th anniversary commemoration ceremony.