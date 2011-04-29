$1.2M in HUD funds for aid to LI homeless

Long Island is getting $1.2 million in federal housing aid, part of $216 million that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will distribute nationwide for almost 700 projects, most aimed at ending homelessness.

Catholic Charities in Freeport will get $895,026 in federal housing aid to prevent homelessness for veterans and their families.

Also, the Family Service League in Huntington will be given $252,049 to expand aid to single people, and the Long Island Coalition for the Homeless will get $79,573 to run an online database that helps nonprofits keep track of homeless clients.

Programs across New York State will get almost $15.1 million.

At the Long Island Coalition for the Homeless, based in Garden City, executive director Greta Guarton said the funding helps maintain a system that helps nonprofits keep track of their clients and identify needs. Her group runs programs and works with 120 local agencies on funding and other initiatives.

"We are able to see the number of folks who are served, where they're coming from, what their needs are," Guarton said. "We are able to strategize to develop appropriate programs and for applying for grants."

The new round of funding delivers "continuum of care" grants, which cover help from outreach on the streets to job training and housing.