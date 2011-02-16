1 Pathmark, 2 Waldbaum's to close on LI

The Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Co. Inc. will close a Commack Pathmark and Waldbaum's stores in Farmingdale and Smithtown as part of its plan to restructure and emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, according to the unions representing store workers.

The Montvale, N.J.-based company, which owns stores including A&P, Waldbaum's and Pathmark, announced Tuesday that it filed a motion to shutter 32 stores in six states.

"As part of our turnaround ... we have decided to close these 32 locations," said A&P president and chief executive officer Sam Martin. "While this was a very difficult decision that will unfortunately impact some of our customers, partners, communities and employees, these actions are absolutely necessary."

The company didn't specify the locations or how many workers would be laid off. The unions, however, posted the locations on their websites. United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1500 also explained that the company deemed the stores as "underperforming."

"While we are all disappointed by Tuesday's announcement, it should not come as a shock as we know that A&P/Pathmark must undergo massive changes to their corporate structure if they are to emerge successfully from Chapter 11 Bankruptcy," said UFCW Local 1500 president Bruce W. Both.