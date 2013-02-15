2 Hofstra students become United Way fellows

Work has begun for two Hofstra University students selected for a fellowship with United Way of Long Island, one of the largest local nonprofits.

Max Liang, 25, and Ezekiel Arrington, 26, both students at Hofstra's Frank G. Zarb School of Business, were chosen to participate in the second iteration of the United Way-Hofstra board fellowship program this year.

As part of the fellowship, Liang and Arrington will attend United Way board meetings through the semester, receive course credit for an internship with United Way, and be mentored by a board member. The two were selected from a pool of 20 Zarb applicants.

The fellowship program was proposed and developed in 2011 by United Way board member David Calone, chief executive of Setauket venture capital firm Jove Equity Partners.

The ideal is for the student participants to develop an attachment to Long Island through their work in the local community, increasing the chances that they stay and work here after graduation, Calone said in an email.

Both Liang and Arrington said they have considered staying on Long Island following graduation, but the choice largely depends on the availability of jobs. They added the experience so far has helped their understanding of nonprofits.

Liang, who is pursuing a master's degree in finance, said interning for United Way's finance department will be a real-life complement to his studies.

Arrington, a master's in business administration student, said he hopes to use the experience to start his own nonprofit in the future. "I want to see how an established and stable nonprofit works and get experience through that," he said.