Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell $1.03 to $73.04 per barrel Monday. Brent crude for February delivery fell 85 cents to $78.03 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 1 cent to $2.13 a gallon. January heating oil was unchanged at $2.66 a gallon. January natural gas fell 12 cents to $2.69 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery fell $47.50 to $2,042.20 per ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 95 cents to $24.91 per ounce, and March copper fell 9 cents to $3.84 per pound.
The dollar rose to 147.31 yen from 146.85 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0828 from $1.0872.
