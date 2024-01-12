Business

Grains and Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. fell 4.25 cents at $6.0250 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 3.25 cents at $4.5525 a bushel; Mar. oats was down 5 cents at $3.82 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans was unchanged at $12.3550 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was up .13 cent at $1.7120 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose .55 cent at $2.2540 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was off .18 cent at $.7192 a pound.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Tractor overturns on LIE … Person struck by LIRR in Merrick … Feed Me: Dumplings Credit: Newsday

Updated 15 minutes ago Another storm coming ... School property taxes cap ... Green Acres Mall re-development ... Twins make history at Herricks H.S.

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Tractor overturns on LIE … Person struck by LIRR in Merrick … Feed Me: Dumplings Credit: Newsday

Updated 15 minutes ago Another storm coming ... School property taxes cap ... Green Acres Mall re-development ... Twins make history at Herricks H.S.

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME