Grains and Livestock mixed

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. fell 4.25 cents at $6.0250 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 3.25 cents at $4.5525 a bushel; Mar. oats was down 5 cents at $3.82 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans was unchanged at $12.3550 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was up .13 cent at $1.7120 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose .55 cent at $2.2540 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was off .18 cent at $.7192 a pound.