Grains mostly lower, Livestock higher

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly lower Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. gained 15.50 cents at $6.1675 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 4.25 cents at $4.6325 a bushel; Mar. oats was off 3.75 cents at $3.6450 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans lost 13 cents at $12.57 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle rose .80 cent at $1.7185 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was up .70 cent at $2.2622 a pound; Feb. lean hogs gained 3.87 cents at $.7042 a pound.

