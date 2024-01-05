Grains mostly lower, Livestock higher
CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly lower Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. gained 15.50 cents at $6.1675 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 4.25 cents at $4.6325 a bushel; Mar. oats was off 3.75 cents at $3.6450 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans lost 13 cents at $12.57 a bushel.
Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Feb. live cattle rose .80 cent at $1.7185 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was up .70 cent at $2.2622 a pound; Feb. lean hogs gained 3.87 cents at $.7042 a pound.
LI winter storm watch ... Plainedge H.S. student wake ... Gun charges against coach dropped ... Indoor water parks
LI winter storm watch ... Plainedge H.S. student wake ... Gun charges against coach dropped ... Indoor water parks