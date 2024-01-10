Business

Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Mar. rose .75 cent at $6.1075 a bushel; Mar. corn was up .25 cent at $4.5950 a bushel, Mar. oats gained 6 cents at $3.8550 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans lost 12.75 cents at $12.2875 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle was off .02 cent at $1.7075 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose .85 cent at $2.2462 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was up .20 cent at $.7207 a pound.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Fire Island flooding … Nassau dumps LI tourism promotions agency … Open campus policy Credit: Newsday

Sloth Encounters probe ... Fire Island flooding ... Trench death update ... HS marching band wins Metallica contest

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Fire Island flooding … Nassau dumps LI tourism promotions agency … Open campus policy Credit: Newsday

Sloth Encounters probe ... Fire Island flooding ... Trench death update ... HS marching band wins Metallica contest

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME