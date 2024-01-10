Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed
Wheat for Mar. rose .75 cent at $6.1075 a bushel; Mar. corn was up .25 cent at $4.5950 a bushel, Mar. oats gained 6 cents at $3.8550 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans lost 12.75 cents at $12.2875 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle was off .02 cent at $1.7075 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose .85 cent at $2.2462 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was up .20 cent at $.7207 a pound.
Sloth Encounters probe ... Fire Island flooding ... Trench death update ... HS marching band wins Metallica contest
Sloth Encounters probe ... Fire Island flooding ... Trench death update ... HS marching band wins Metallica contest