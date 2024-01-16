Grains, Livestock mixed
Wheat for Mar. fell 14 cents at $5.82 a bushel; Mar. corn was down 3.50 cents at $4.4350 a bushel, Mar. oats lost 16.25 cents at $3.5250 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans gained 3 cents at $12.2725 a bushel.
Beef higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle was up 1.75 cents at $1.7312 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose .98 cent at $2.2755 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was down 1.43 cents at $.7077 a pound.
Rex Heuermann charged in 4th killing ... Messy commute home ... Man killed by door ... Blue Line Stables
Rex Heuermann charged in 4th killing ... Messy commute home ... Man killed by door ... Blue Line Stables