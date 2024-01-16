Business

Grains, Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Mar. fell 14 cents at $5.82 a bushel; Mar. corn was down 3.50 cents at $4.4350 a bushel, Mar. oats lost 16.25 cents at $3.5250 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans gained 3 cents at $12.2725 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle was up 1.75 cents at $1.7312 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose .98 cent at $2.2755 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was down 1.43 cents at $.7077 a pound.

