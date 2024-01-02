Business

Grains, Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. lost 10.50 cents at $6.1550 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 9.50 cents at $4.6525 a bushel; Mar. oats rose 2.25 cents at $3.83 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans fell 33.75 cents at $12.6825 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was up 2.25 cents at $1.7225 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose 2.63 cents at $2.2620 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was down 1.13 cents at $.6742 a pound.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Arrest in Riverhead stabbing …Pot shop to open … Aviation pop-up at Roosevelt Field Credit: Newsday

Updated 49 minutes ago Romaine sworn in as County exec ... Arrest in Riverhead stabbing ... Goats to eat invasive plants  ... Modern needlepoint in Locust Valley

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Arrest in Riverhead stabbing …Pot shop to open … Aviation pop-up at Roosevelt Field Credit: Newsday

Updated 49 minutes ago Romaine sworn in as County exec ... Arrest in Riverhead stabbing ... Goats to eat invasive plants  ... Modern needlepoint in Locust Valley

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME