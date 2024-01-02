Grains, Livestock mixed
CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. lost 10.50 cents at $6.1550 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 9.50 cents at $4.6525 a bushel; Mar. oats rose 2.25 cents at $3.83 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans fell 33.75 cents at $12.6825 a bushel.
Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Feb. live cattle was up 2.25 cents at $1.7225 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose 2.63 cents at $2.2620 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was down 1.13 cents at $.6742 a pound.
Updated 49 minutes ago Romaine sworn in as County exec ... Arrest in Riverhead stabbing ... Goats to eat invasive plants ... Modern needlepoint in Locust Valley
Updated 49 minutes ago Romaine sworn in as County exec ... Arrest in Riverhead stabbing ... Goats to eat invasive plants ... Modern needlepoint in Locust Valley