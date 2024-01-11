Grains and Livestock mixed
CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. fell 3.50 cents at $6.0675 a bushel; Mar. corn was off .25 cent at $4.5850 a bushel; Mar. oats was up 1.25 cents at $3.87 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans rose 4 cents at $12.3550 a bushel.
Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Feb. live cattle was up .25 cent at $1.7107 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose .58 cent at $2.2485 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was off .15 cent at $.7210 a pound.
