Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Mar. declined 19.75 cents at $5.9625 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 5.75 cents at $4.

4.55 a bushel, Mar. oats rose 8 cents at $3.61 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans lost 10.25 cents at $12.3950 a bushel.

Beef was mixedr and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle was was off .62 cent at $1.6995 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was rose .75 cent at $2.2387 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was up .60 cent at $.7060 a pound.

