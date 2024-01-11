Business

Grains mixed, Livestock higher

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Mar. fell 7 cents at $6.0375 a bushel; Mar. corn was down 1.75 cents at $4.5775 a bushel, Mar. oats lost 2 cents at $3.8350 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans rose 2.50 cents at $12.3125 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle was up .90 cent at $1.7165 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose 1.50 cents at $2.2612 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was up .68 cent at $.7275sa pound.

