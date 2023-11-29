Business

Grains, Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was up 20 cents at $5.4950 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 3.75 cents at $4.4725 a bushel; Dec. oats was down 7.25 cents at $3.58 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans lost 3.75 cents at $13.4350 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was up .67 cent at $1.7192 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle gained 1.50 cents at $2.2010 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was off .68 cent at $.6842 a pound.

