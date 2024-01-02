Grains lower, Livestock mixed
s mk950 mkts
Wheat for Mar. was down 21.25 cents at $6.0675 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 7.50 cents at $4.6375 a bushel, Mar. oats fell 10 cents at $3.7575 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans fell 19.50 cents at $12.74 a bushel.
Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle was up 3.42 cents at $1.7192 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose 3.12 cents at $2.2542 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was off 2.65 cents at $.6532 a pound.
Updated 55 minutes ago Assisted living employees arrested ... NYC earthquake ... Longtime coach dies ... Needlepoint on Long Island
Updated 55 minutes ago Assisted living employees arrested ... NYC earthquake ... Longtime coach dies ... Needlepoint on Long Island