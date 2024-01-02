Business

Grains lower, Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Mar. was down 21.25 cents at $6.0675 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 7.50 cents at $4.6375 a bushel, Mar. oats fell 10 cents at $3.7575 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans fell 19.50 cents at $12.74 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle was up 3.42 cents at $1.7192 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose 3.12 cents at $2.2542 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was off 2.65 cents at $.6532 a pound.

