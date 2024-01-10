Business

Grains and Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were higher Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. rose 5 cents at $6.1025 a bushel; Mar. corn gained 1.50 cents at $4.5875 a bushel; Mar. oats was up 15.25 cents at $3.8575 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans lost 4.75 cents at $12.3150 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle gained .10 cent at $1.7082 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was up .37 cent at $2.2427 a pound; Feb. lean hogs declined .50 cent at $.7125 a pound.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Two teens hurt in Commack crash … Migrants evacuated from Floyd Bennett … H.S. marching band wins Metallica contest Credit: Newsday

LI storm flooding ... Hempstead to disband EMS service ... Islip offering credit monitoring ... Open campus policy 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Two teens hurt in Commack crash … Migrants evacuated from Floyd Bennett … H.S. marching band wins Metallica contest Credit: Newsday

LI storm flooding ... Hempstead to disband EMS service ... Islip offering credit monitoring ... Open campus policy 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME