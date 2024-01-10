Grains and Livestock mixed
CHICAGO — Grain futures were higher Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. rose 5 cents at $6.1025 a bushel; Mar. corn gained 1.50 cents at $4.5875 a bushel; Mar. oats was up 15.25 cents at $3.8575 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans lost 4.75 cents at $12.3150 a bushel.
Beef higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Feb. live cattle gained .10 cent at $1.7082 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was up .37 cent at $2.2427 a pound; Feb. lean hogs declined .50 cent at $.7125 a pound.
