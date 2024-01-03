Grains, Livestock mixed

s mk950 mkts

Wheat for Mar. was down 6.50 cents at $6.0025 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 1.50 cents at $4.6525 a bushel, Mar. oats fell 8 cents at $3.6775 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans fell 4.50 cents at $12.6950 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle was down .07 cent at $1.7185 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose 1.65 cents at $2.2607 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was off .02 cent at $.6530 a pound.