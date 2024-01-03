Grains, Livestock mixed
s mk950 mkts
Wheat for Mar. was down 6.50 cents at $6.0025 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 1.50 cents at $4.6525 a bushel, Mar. oats fell 8 cents at $3.6775 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans fell 4.50 cents at $12.6950 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle was down .07 cent at $1.7185 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose 1.65 cents at $2.2607 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was off .02 cent at $.6530 a pound.
Plainedge H.S. senior killed in crash ... Masks in LI hospitals ... Wind farm off the table ... Catching up with Carnesecca
Plainedge H.S. senior killed in crash ... Masks in LI hospitals ... Wind farm off the table ... Catching up with Carnesecca