Grains higher, Livestock mixed
CHICAGO — Grain futures were higher Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. rose 10 cents at $6.0525 a bushel; Mar. corn gained 2.50 cents at $4.5725 a bushel; Mar. oats was up 14.75 cents at $3.7050 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans gained 2.50 cents at $12.3625 a bushel.
Beef lower and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Feb. live cattle lost 2.03 cents at $1.7072 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was off 2.38 cents at $2.2360 a pound; Feb. lean hogs advanced 1.43 cents at $.7175 a pound.
