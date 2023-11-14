Business

Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Dec. fell 7 cents at $5.72 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 1 cent at $4.7825 a bushel, Dec. oats was unchanged at 3.5625 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was up .75 cent at $13.6875 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle rose .93 cent at $1.7585 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle was off .67 cent at $2.3005 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs fell 1.05 cents at $.7230 a pound.

