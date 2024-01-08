Business

Grains lower, Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. lost 21.50 cents at $5.9525 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 8.50 cents at $4.5475 a bushel; Mar. oats was off 8.75 cents at $3.5575 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans lost 23.25 cents at $12.3375 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle rose .90 cent at $1.7275 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was off .25 cent at $2.2597 a pound; Feb. lean hogs declined .10 cent at $.7032 a pound.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Shirley NYPD officer killed on SSP... Port Authority toll hikes … Top education issues Credit: Newsday

Brookhaven landfill staying open ... UAW rally for Empower Solar ... Nesconset Starbucks pushback ... Migrant issue

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Shirley NYPD officer killed on SSP... Port Authority toll hikes … Top education issues Credit: Newsday

Brookhaven landfill staying open ... UAW rally for Empower Solar ... Nesconset Starbucks pushback ... Migrant issue

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME