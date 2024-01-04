Grains, Livestock mixed
Wheat for Mar. rose 13.50 cents at $6.1350 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 1.25 cents at $4.6650 a bushel, Mar. oats was off 2.75 cents at $3.65 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans fell 7.50 cents at $12.62 a bushel.
Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle was was off .73 cent at $1.7112 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell 1.40 cents at $2.2467 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs rose 3.75 cents at $.6905 a pound.
