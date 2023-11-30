Grains, Livestock mixed
CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was up 14 cents at $5.6350 a bushel; Dec. corn gained 10.75 cents at $4.58 a bushel; Dec. oats was up 10 cents at $3.68 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans lost 2.25 cents at $13.4125 a bushel.
Beef lower and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Dec. live cattle was off 2.42 cents at $1.6950 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell 2.08 cents at $2.1812 a pound; Dec. lean hogs rose .55 cent at $.6897 a pound.
